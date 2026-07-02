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Israel's Katz tells military to prepare for possible Iran strike

Israel's Katz tells military to prepare for possible Iran strike
2026-07-02T19:44:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed on Thursday the military to prepare for an independent attack on Iran “if necessary."

Speaking during a security assessment marking 1,000 days since the start of the war after the October, 7, 2023, alongside Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Katz said 83% of the tunnels in the "Yellow Line" area of the Gaza Strip had been destroyed.

“Israeli forces will remain in the security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria,” he stressed, adding that the military should prepare for a prolonged deployment.

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