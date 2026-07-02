Journalist Haider Al-Hamdani granted bail in Karbala case

Shafaq News- Karbala

Iraqi authorities released journalist and social media commentator Haider Al-Hamdani on bail on Thursday after being detained since June 28, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source did not disclose the bail conditions or other legal details.

An investigative judge in Karbala ordered Al-Hamdani's detention on Sunday pending an investigation into a lawsuit filed by the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine. Legal proceedings remain ongoing under Iraqi law.

Al-Hamdani is known for his political and public services commentary on social media, where he frequently scrutinizes government performance and public institutions, at times drawing controversy for his criticism of officials and state bodies.

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