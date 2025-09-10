Civil activist Alaa al-Ramahi freed after two-day detention

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraqi civil activist Alaa al-Ramahi was released on bail after spending two days in detention, an informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Ramahi was arrested early Tuesday at his home in central Basra. According to the source, the detention followed a legal complaint filed by the director of the city’s Health Department.

In a statement, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights in Basra welcomed his release, crediting both the judiciary and the Bar Association for defending civil liberties. It urged national and local authorities to uphold freedom of expression and engage constructively with rights defenders.