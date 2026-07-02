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President Barzani heads to Tehran for Khamenei funeral

President Barzani heads to Tehran for Khamenei funeral
2026-07-02T21:18:25+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will travel to Tehran on Friday for an official visit that includes meetings with senior Iranian officials and participation in the funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Information obtained by Shafaq News showed that Barzani is expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iraq’s delegation to the funeral will also include President Nizar Amedi, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, Barzani, and a wider Kurdish delegation including leaders from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Iran’s Fars News earlier reported. Khamenei’s funeral will begin in Tehran and conclude with burial in Mashhad on July 9, with ceremonies also scheduled in Qom, Najaf, and Karbala.

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