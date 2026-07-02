‘Dawn Crackdown’ to cover all government sectors, Iraq PM vows

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Thursday ordered anti-corruption measures to cover all government sectors “without exception,” days after launching a nationwide campaign targeting officials, lawmakers, business figures, and suspected networks accused of manipulating public funds.

Al-Zaidi further directed oversight bodies and law enforcement agencies to coordinate efforts to track and arrest suspects in corruption cases, recover public funds, and adopt preventive measures that strengthen institutional coordination.

He also ordered intensified intelligence and oversight work to dismantle corruption and economic crime networks, follow up on government decisions, accelerate investigations into public fund violations, and ensure equal application of the law.

On June 28, the Iraqi government launched Operation “Dawn Crackdown,” a nationwide anti-corruption campaign under Al-Zaidi’s direction, which a security source told Shafaq News led to more than 67 arrests in its first 24 hours. Informed sources clarified that the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Iraqi courts have since lifted legal immunity from three lawmakers in financial corruption cases, while Iraq’s Integrity Commission summoned officials from a state-owned bank over suspected financial and administrative corruption linked to checks issued for the North Refineries Company.