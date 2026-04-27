President Barzani welcomes Ali Al-Zaidi’s nomination for Iraq’s premiership

President Barzani welcomes Ali Al-Zaidi’s nomination for Iraq’s premiership
2026-04-27T21:15:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, who also serves as First Deputy President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Monday congratulated Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi on his nomination and assignment to form the next Iraqi government.

Barzani also affirmed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to cooperate with the incoming premier, expressing support for joint efforts “to build a better future for the country.”

Read more: Who is Ali Al-Zaidi? The businessman tapped for Iraq's premiership

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