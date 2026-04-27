President Barzani welcomes Ali Al-Zaidi’s nomination for Iraq’s premiership
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, who also serves as First Deputy President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Monday congratulated Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi on his nomination and assignment to form the next Iraqi government.
Barzani also affirmed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to cooperate with the incoming premier, expressing support for joint efforts “to build a better future for the country.”
Read more: Who is Ali Al-Zaidi? The businessman tapped for Iraq's premiership
نبارك للسيد الأخ علي الزيدي ترشيحه وتكليفه لمنصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء، متمنين له التوفيق والنجاح في مهامه لتشكيل حكومة وطنية شاملة تُلبي تطلعات شعبنا في عموم العراق، وتعمل على تعزيز الاستقرار والإعمار.نؤكد دعمنا له والعمل معه من أجل مستقبل أفضل لجميع العراقيين.— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 27, 2026