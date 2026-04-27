President Barzani welcomes Ali Al-Zaidi’s nomination for Iraq’s premiership

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, who also serves as First Deputy President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Monday congratulated Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi on his nomination and assignment to form the next Iraqi government.

Barzani also affirmed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to cooperate with the incoming premier, expressing support for joint efforts “to build a better future for the country.”

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