PM Al-Zaidi pushes closer coordination with Damascus

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi sent a message to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Wednesday, delivered by Iraqi National Intelligence Service chief Hamid Al-Shatri, pointing to ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic and security fields.

According to the PM’s office, “Al-Sharaa affirmed Syria’s commitment to cooperating with Iraq in addressing the common challenges resulting from recent developments in the region.”