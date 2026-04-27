Ali Al-Zaidi: Tackling challenges will be a priority for new Iraqi government

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi said on Monday that addressing internal and external challenges, assessing risks, and seizing opportunities will be among the key priorities of his upcoming government program.

In his first statement after being formally tasked by the presidency with forming a government, Al-Zaidi thanked leaders of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of mainly Shiite political factions, for nominating him to the post, pointing out that “Iraq’s human and natural resources provide an opportunity to manage the country under a vision of a capable state with a strong economy and improved social conditions.”

Al-Zaidi noted that his government program will build on previous efforts to improve services and social conditions, while setting priorities that focus on evaluating risks and capitalizing on available opportunities. He called for cooperation among political and social forces, as his appointment “comes at a sensitive time, to ensure stability and build a country that reflects Iraq’s standing.”

Regarding Iraq’s relations with other countries, Al-Zaidi stressed that Iraq aims to maintain balanced relations at both the regional and international levels.