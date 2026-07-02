Iraq FA orders internal reset after World Cup exit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Football Association (IFA) dismissed U-17 coach Jose Maria Zarco and ordered a broad internal restructuring after its regular meeting in Baghdad, approving a package of technical and administrative decisions aimed at reshaping the next phase of Iraqi football.

Zarco and his coaching staff did not hold an accredited coaching certificate or an official work permit, according to the IFA.

The federation also formed a committee to negotiate a contract renewal with head coach Graham Arnold, whose future has remained a central issue since Iraq’s World Cup campaign, though the IFA is moving to retain the Australian for the next stage despite the team’s group-stage exit.

Younis Mahmoud was elected IFA president in May and directed the major internal shake-up, with the federation dissolving all working committees, along with the administrative, media, and medical staffs of the senior national team. The bodies will be restructured and reappointed after a comprehensive review by the committee assigned to the file.