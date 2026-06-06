Iran condemns US over 2026 World Cup visa rejections

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Saturday accused the United States of restricting access for members of its World Cup 2026 delegation after several officials were denied visas, alleging that Washington ‘’politicizes sport and undermines equal conditions for all participating teams.’’

In a statement, the Iranian Football Federation described the move as “discriminatory,” arguing it violates international football rules.

Asserting that the visa denials have created an uneven environment for the squad, the Federation indicated it will raise the matter with FIFA, which oversees entry procedures for teams taking part in the World Cup, warning that the absence of key support staff could affect preparations and match readiness.

On Friday, US authorities granted visas to Iran’s national football team, easing uncertainty just 10 days before the team’s opening match. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously assured that individuals linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would not be permitted to join the country’s World Cup delegation.

Iran will open its Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium in the same city. The team will then conclude its group-stage schedule against Egypt in Seattle.