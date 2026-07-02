Media regulator fines three Iraqi sports presenters $11K+

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) fined three sports programs about $11,450 in total and warned their presenters over alleged professional and media violations.

According to official documents, the CMC fined “Studio Al-Jamaheer” (Fans’ Studio), presented by Haider Zaki; “Layali Al-Mundial” (World Cup Nights), presented by Ali Nouri; and “Al-Hakam Al-Rabea” (The Fourth Referee), presented by Omar Riyadh, about $3,815 each, citing violations involving public decency and taste, lack of accuracy, integrity, and transparency in reporting, in addition to breaches of privacy standards in media coverage.

The Iraqi Association for Defending Press Freedom previously said the commission suspended five political TV programs, fined three media outlets, warned two Arab broadcasters, and restricted 18 media figures between December 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026, describing the measures as “unconstitutional.”

Iraq also ranked 162nd in the 2026 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index.