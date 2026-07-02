Iraq expands LPG vehicle fleet to nearly 95K

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Nearly 95,000 vehicles in Iraqi provinces now operate on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the General Company for Gas Filling and Services stated on Thursday.

Director General Anmar Ali Hussein said the vehicles have been equipped with LPG conversion systems under a Ministry of Oil initiative “aimed at expanding the use of LPG and diversifying fuel options for motorists.”

“The company is continuing to broaden the program by increasing the number of vehicles using LPG systems, citing lower operating costs, reduced reliance on gasoline, and environmental benefits through lower emissions” Hussein noted, explaining that LPG conversion services are currently available through 27 specialized workshops across Baghdad and other provinces. “The company plans to expand their capacity and improve services to meet rising demand.”

In March, Iraq's Oil Products Distribution Company said vehicles consumed 29 million liters of LPG in February and reported that more than 70,000 vehicles had been converted to run on the fuel.

Read more: Iraq's energy vulnerability: When a petro-state has no buffer