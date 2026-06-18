US seizes 50+ drones near FIFA World Cup venues

Shafaq News- Washington

US authorities seized more than 50 drones near FIFA World Cup sites since the tournament began last week, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security recorded more than 150 incursions into restricted airspace around eight host cities, including about three dozen incidents in Atlanta.

A joint federal and local team intercepted eight drones in Kansas City on June 17 during World Cup matches at Arrowhead Stadium and the FIFA Fan Festival.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has barred unmanned aircraft from operating over matches and related fan events across the United States. On game days, flights are prohibited within a three-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around stadiums unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers.

Fan zones are subject to separate restrictions, with flights banned within a one-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ground. Violations, the FAA warned, could result in fines of up to $100,000, criminal charges, and confiscation of equipment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also deployed drone mitigation teams to World Cup venues to support security operations during the tournament.