Iraq's new government takes on plastic pollution with restrictions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Environmental protection and public health have emerged among the priorities of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government, which approved sweeping restrictions on plastic bags nearly one week after parliament endorsed its program and part of the cabinet lineup.

The measures include, within six months, ending the free distribution of plastic shopping bags, prohibiting their use in bakeries, and halting their importation while replacing them with environmentally friendly biodegradable alternatives.

The government also approved imposing fees on factories producing nylon bags, as well as environmental monitoring and assessment fees for plastic bag producers, with part of the revenues allocated to recycling and awareness programs.

In addition, a specialized committee was formed to support waste sorting and recycling projects, encourage investment in paper industries, and facilitate a gradual transition toward paper bags.

The decisions build on earlier government measures introduced in 2018, when Baghdad banned the import of recycled plastic materials used in food and beverage packaging over concerns they could contain carcinogenic or harmful substances.

Read more: What does Iraq's new government promise? A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program

Explaining the environmental and health risks behind the new restrictions, Environment Ministry spokesperson Luay Al-Mukhtar described plastic pollution as a “global concern,” warning that Iraq is increasingly affected by the crisis. He told Shafaq News that plastics account for nearly 40% of the waste generated by Iraqis, equivalent to around 400 grams per person daily, attributing the trend to the low cost and excessive consumption of plastic products.

Al-Mukhtar also cautioned that many plastic products are unsafe for food use because they can transfer microplastic particles and hazardous substances into food, particularly when used with hot meals. He added that the difficulty of recycling certain types of plastic has turned them into “a burden on the state” in waste management, as well as on water resources, soil, wildlife, and the broader environment.

Only about 20% of Iraq’s plastic waste is recycled, according to environmental specialist Salahuddin Al-Zaidi, while the remainder accumulates in landfills or flows into rivers.

Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of Iraq’s Strategic Center for Human Rights, warned that plastic bags harm more than 700 species of wild and marine animals in Iraq and called for bans on their import and production, wider use of paper bags, and nationwide awareness campaigns.

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