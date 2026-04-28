UK backs Iraq’s designation of Al-Zaidi to form government

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United Kingdom on Tuesday welcomed the designation of Ali Al-Zaidi, the candidate of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in parliament, to form Iraq’s new government.

In a statement, the British Embassy in Baghdad urged swift cabinet formation and affirmed its readiness to work with the incoming administration on key challenges, particularly security and the economy.

On April 28, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi formally tasked Al-Zaidi with forming a government, which he must complete within 30 days and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

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