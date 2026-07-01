Iraq FA to renew coach Graham Arnold’s contract

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Football Association is set to renew senior team head coach Graham Arnold’s contract after Iraq exited the World Cup in the group stage, spokesperson Ahmed Al-Mousawi announced on Wednesday.

Al-Mousawi told a press conference at LaLiga’s office in Baghdad that the federation “remains committed to the Australian coach,” who took charge in May 2025 and led Iraq through the final stretch of a 21-match qualifying campaign, ending the country’s 40-year wait for a World Cup return through an intercontinental playoff win over Bolivia.

Iraq lost all three Group I matches against Norway, France, and Senegal during a difficult World Cup campaign, conceding 12 goals. Al-Mousawi stated that the federation has now set a strategy for upcoming external competitions.