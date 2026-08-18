Shafaq News- Damascus

Three workers were killed on Tuesday in an explosion at the Baniyas Thermal Power Plant in Syria’s coastal Tartous province, local sources told Shafaq News.

Alaa Souda, head of public relations and media at the Syrian Electricity Company, confirmed that the blast involved a hydrogen tank and occurred while workers were replacing a component in the tank. The explosion killed three workers but did not disrupt the plant’s operations.

The Baniyas plant, located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, operates several generating units. In 2022, an explosion in one of its generating units injured two workers.