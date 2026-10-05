Shafaq News- Baghdad

A parliamentary session is set for October 8 to vote on completing the formation of the Iraqi cabinet, lawmaker Othman Al-Shaibani, a member of the State of Law Coalition (SLC) led by Nouri Al-Maliki, noted on Monday.

Earlier, an informed source told Shafaq News that the Iraqi parliament had postponed a session scheduled for Thursday to complete the cabinet formation process to next week. The source said the delay was due to continued disagreements over nominees for the ministries of Labor and Social Affairs, Youth and Sports, and Planning and Construction and Housing.

On Sunday, another informed source told Shafaq News that the SLC had formally nominated Yasser Sakheel for the Interior Ministry and Haider Baha, currently dean of the College of Pharmacy at Al-Nahrain University, for the Higher Education Ministry.