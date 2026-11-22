Shafaq News- Basra

An Iraqi parliamentary delegation arrived at Basra’s Al-Hartha power station on Sunday to investigate a gas pipeline fire that killed two people and injured 44.

Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi directed the Electricity and Energy Committee to investigate the cause of the fire and assess safety procedures. The delegation also plans to meet victims’ families and visit the injured to check on their condition and needs.

Basra Health Director Abbas Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News on Saturday that 25 of the injured had been discharged after treatment and 19 remained hospitalized. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi separately ordered an urgent investigation on Saturday to determine the cause and establish responsibility.

The fire spread to nearby homes and vehicles before Civil Defense crews brought it under control. The fire halted power generation at the station, which has an installed capacity of 800 megawatts and was producing about 400 megawatts before the incident. The plant’s director told Shafaq News that the explosion occurred outside the station grounds and that the plant was ready to resume operations.