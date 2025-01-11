Source: Iraq’s parliamentary elections to stay on track in October 2025

Shafaq News/ Early elections in Iraq are not being discussed among political leaders, and they will proceed as scheduled in October 2025, an Iraqi official announced on Saturday.

The Spokesperson for the State of Law Coalition (SLC), Aqil Al-Fatlawi, stated to Shafaq News, “Should political blocs reach a consensus on holding early elections, the coalition would not oppose the move.”

This matter, however, does not affect the coalition’s operations or its grassroots support,” Al-Fatlawi noted.

Addressing recent regional developments and their potential impact on Iraq’s electoral process, Al-Fatlawi pointed out that “given the volatile situation in the region, conducting early elections could lead to a political vacuum with adverse consequences for the country.”

In June 2024, Nouri Al-Maliki called for early parliamentary elections by the end of 2024, as early elections were outlined as part of the government’s program, stressing that government officials should be barred from participating unless they resign from their positions.

For his part, MP Mukhtar Al-Moussawi of the Coordination Framework told Shafaq News that some factions within the Framework had floated the idea of early elections.

“Achieving this would be difficult, as it requires political consensus and early preparations by the Independent High Electoral Commission, which is not currently prepared to undertake such a task,” he clarified.