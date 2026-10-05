Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces shot dead a man after he allegedly tried to enter a military post inside Israel’s “security zone” in southern Quneitra, the Israeli military said on Monday.

Israel’s public broadcaster said troops opened fire after spotting the man approaching the position, killing him. No Israeli soldiers were injured and the military post sustained no damage.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that a Syrian man was killed by Israeli fire after approaching a military position inside the security zone. His identity and the full circumstances of the incident remained unclear.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces opened fire on two people riding a motorcycle as they approached a military post inside its “security zone” in southern Syria, then detained them, the Israeli military said. No Israeli troops were injured.

#عاجل | قبل قليل، رصدت قوات جيش الدفاع مشتبهًا بهما كانا يستقلان دراجة نارية ويتجهان نحو موقع عسكري تابع لجيش الدفاع في منطقة التأمين الدفاعية في جنوب سوريا. وفور رصدهما، باشرت القوات إجراءات توقيف المشتبه بهما، شملت إطلاق النار باتجاههما، وألقت القبض عليهما، دون وقوع إصابات في صفوف قواتنا. ⭕️سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل في منطقة التأمين الدفاعية في جنوب سوريا، وإزالة كل تهديد يستهدف مواطني دولة إسرائيل وقوات جيش الدفاع. — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) October 5, 2026

A fire also broke out across agricultural and grazing land near an Israeli military base in Al-Hamidiyah after Israeli forces fired flares over the area on October 4, a Shafaq News correspondent in Quneitra reported. Israeli forces prevented firefighting teams from reaching the area to extinguish the blaze.

The fire followed an Israeli incursion into Al-Asbah village in southern Quneitra countryside on Sunday evening, where troops searched homes and broke down the doors of several houses.

A Shafaq News correspondent in Quneitra also reported that Syrian Arab Red Crescent teams, accompanied by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), received on Monday the body of a young man killed by Israeli fire the previous evening.

SOHR documented seven Israeli incursions over the past 24 hours, along with shelling, searches and restrictions on civilians, rescue teams and journalists.

Israeli troops also resumed work on the Sufa 53* road in southern Quneitra, set up a temporary checkpoint in Umm Al-Azam and fired an artillery shell at farmland between Bariqa and Kudna, according to SOHR. No casualties were reported from the shelling.

Egypt and Turkiye condemned Israel’s continued military activity in southern Syria, particularly the resumption of work on the Sufa 53 line in Quneitra. Cairo said the activity violated Syrian sovereignty and the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement, while Ankara said the work undermined the agreement.

https://t.co/tI3Iqo8nUr — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt (@MFAEgOfficial) October 5, 2026

Regarding Israel’s Violations on Syrian Territory https://t.co/IXrCvg34Wn https://t.co/oDiPqw7Zzi — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) October 5, 2026

On Sunday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry denounced the same activity as a breach of the 1974 agreement and international law, warning that continued Israeli incursions threaten regional security and stability.

Sufa 53 is an Israeli military fortification project along the separation line in Quneitra, featuring a road, trenches, earth berms, observation posts and military positions near the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Read more: Israel's expansion in Syria: A looming threat to Iraq