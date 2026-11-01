Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces posted signs in Syria’s southern Quneitra province on Sunday, threatening to target civilian convoys of more than three vehicles.

A Shafaq News correspondent spotted the notices around Western Al-Samadaniyah village, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented similar warnings in Rasm Al-Rawadi and Quneitra city, raising concerns about restrictions on civilian movement near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

#المرصد_السوري انـ ـتـ ـهـ ـاكـ ـات #إسرائيلية تتجاوز الـ ـتـ ـوغـ ـلات العسكرية.. قيود على تنقل الأهالي في ريف #القنيطرة وتـ ـهـ ـديـ ـدات باسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـداف الـ ـمـ ـخـ ـالـ ـفـ ـيـ ـن https://t.co/uKKETRvORu — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 1, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, two military vehicles entered through the Abu Al-Ghaithar gate toward Al-Razaniya, setting up a temporary checkpoint on the Ein Al-Bayda–Jubata Al-Khashab road, where soldiers searched passersby before withdrawing.

An Israeli patrol also searched a shop in Taranja, northern rural Quneitra, before withdrawing without making arrests, marking the third reported Israeli ground incursion since Sunday morning, according to SOHR, which recorded 182 Israeli incursions into Syrian territory during October.

Third Israeli military movement since morning | Patrol enters Taranja and searches shop #SOHR https://t.co/OKYhthGLJt — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 1, 2026

The Sijil Center, which monitors Israeli military activity in Syria, registered at least 140 incidents it classified as violations between October 22 and 31 across four provinces: 106 in Quneitra, 23 in Daraa, nine in Rural Damascus (Rif Dimashq), and two in Damascus. These comprised 43 aerial operations, 34 ground incursions, 19 checkpoints, 13 detentions, 11 raids, three shelling incidents, one killing, and 16 other incidents.