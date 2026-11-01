Shafaq News- Damascus

Two Israeli military vehicles entered southern Syria through the Abu al-Ghithar gate on Sunday morning, heading toward Al-Razaniya, and set up a temporary checkpoint in the Quneitra countryside where troops searched passersby, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The forces set up the checkpoint on the Ein al-Bayda–Jubata al-Khashab road before withdrawing toward Al-Razaniya, in southern Quneitra countryside near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

On Saturday, a six-vehicle convoy left Al-Jazirah barracks near Maariyah in western Daraa and headed toward Wadi Al-Raqqad, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). In northern Quneitra, Israeli forces set up checkpoints, searched homes and detained several civilians, including olive harvesters, while Israeli military helicopters flew over the province toward Suwayda.

According to the Syrian monitoring group Sijil Center, Israeli forces committed at least 140 violations in Quneitra, Daraa, Damascus and Damascus countryside between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31. The tally includes 43 overflights, 34 incursions, 19 checkpoints, 13 detentions, 11 raids, three bombardments and one killing.

Damascus has demanded that Israel withdraw from positions it seized after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and accuses it of violating the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israeli officials say their forces will remain for national security reasons.