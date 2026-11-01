Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the release of subsidized kerosene supplies for households in the Kurdistan Region ahead of winter, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday.

Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi instructed the Oil Products Distribution Company to expedite preparations for the deliveries.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw urged Baghdad in late September to provide the Kurdistan Region’s full allocation, warning that previous federal supplies had either been withheld or fallen short of demand.

On September 21, Parliament called for an urgent review of winter kerosene allocations, while its Oil, Gas and Natural Resources Committee was following up on recommendations to supply the Kurdistan Region with 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day for refining and subsidized fuel distribution.