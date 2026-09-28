Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw on Monday urged Iraq's government to send the Kurdistan Region its kerosene allocation as authorities prepare to distribute heating fuel ahead of winter.

Khoshnaw told a press conference that the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Natural Resources had begun preparations with provincial and local authorities, with distribution set to start in mountainous areas. He accused Baghdad of failing to provide the Region with its full allocation, saying federal authorities either withhold Kurdistan's share or send quantities too small to meet demand.

On September 21, Iraq's parliament called for an urgent review of kerosene allocations ahead of winter. The parliamentary Oil, Gas and Natural Resources Committee said it was following up on recommendations to supply the Kurdistan Region with 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day for refining and distribution to residents at subsidized prices.

Iraqi lawmaker Shirwan Dubardani also said Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi had approved increasing the Region's kerosene allocation after obstacles with the Oil Ministry were resolved.

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