Iraqi PM pledges Kurdistan financial entitlements

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani affirmed on Tuesday that his government is pursuing constitutional and legal mechanisms to ensure the Kurdistan Region receives its financial entitlements.

His remarks came during a meeting in Baghdad with Ali Bapir, leader of the Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG – Jama’a al-Adl al-Kurdistaniya), where the two reviewed Erbil–Baghdad relations and ongoing political developments, according to a statement from the PM’s media office.

Discussions also addressed the impact of delayed payments on citizens in the Region, with Al-Sudani stressing that “disagreements must not be allowed to impose undue hardship on citizens,” whether in Kurdistan or elsewhere in Iraq.