Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, is hosting its sixth local products exhibition, featuring more than 400 stalls selling locally made goods to tourists and visitors, exhibition supervisor Salar Mahmoud told Shafaq News on Monday.

The six-day exhibition brings together producers from across the Kurdistan Region, providing them with outlets to market their goods while supporting trade and cultural exchange, Mahmoud said, calling for similar events in other major cities to promote local products.

Held opposite Shanidar Park, it is open daily from 4 p.m. local time to midnight.