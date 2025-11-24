Erbil International Fair kicks off: 352+ companies participate

Shafaq News – Erbil

More than 352 companies from 21 countries opened the eighth edition of the Erbil International Fair on Monday.

According to the organizers, the four-day event drew participants from Turkiye, Iran, India, the United Arab Emirates, China, the United Kingdom, and other EU nations. Pavilions showcased the latest products and equipment in agriculture, food industries, plastics, and packaging technologies.

The exhibition also featured side events, including contract signings, trade coordination, and partnership agreements, giving participants opportunities to forge business ties.

Hawshang Muhammad, one of the festival organizers, told Shafaq News that this edition is “one of the largest hosted in Erbil,” underlining the fair’s role in strengthening the Kurdistan Region’s local production.

“Efforts are under way to expand the export of local products globally, while imports continue to meet market demand,” he added.

Kurdish authorities regularly organize such events to widen market access for local producers and enhance economic resilience through homegrown output.