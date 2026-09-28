Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will host the 28th Arabian Gulf Cup, with a proposal under consideration to split the tournament's two groups between Basra and Dhi Qar, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani said on Monday.

Al-Eidani said the Gulf Cup Football Federation voted to stage the tournament in Iraq, while one proposed plan would place one group at Basra Sports City and the other in Dhi Qar province.

The hosting decision was made during the federation's executive committee meeting in Jeddah on the sidelines of Gulf Cup 27.

The tournament will return to Iraq after Basra hosted Gulf Cup 25 in 2023. Iraq also hosted Gulf Cup 5 in Baghdad in 1979, making the next edition the third Gulf Cup staged in the country.