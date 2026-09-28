Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Najaf

Najaf International Airport has received no official instructions from the Iraqi government to resume flights with Iran, acting director Hussein al-Muhanna told Shafaq News on Monday.

A source familiar with talks on restoring Iranian flights told Shafaq News that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had tasked the foreign minister with discussing exemptions for Iraqi airports with US officials.

The source said the talks with Washington had made progress over a possible exemption for Najaf International Airport, with Iraqi Airways expected to coordinate ground services for Iranian flights.

Iraqi and Iranian media outlets and social media accounts circulated reports on Sunday evening claiming that Najaf airport would be exempted from US restrictions on Iranian flights.

Read more: Baghdad seeks US exemptions for Iran flights