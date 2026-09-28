Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes, artillery fire and explosions were reported across the districts of Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, Sour, and Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon on Monday, while the Lebanese Army dismantled surveillance equipment near the border.

According to the state-run National News Agency (NNA), shelling hit the outskirts of Beit Yahoun, the outskirts of Zibqin, and valleys near Yater, while artillery fire targeted an area north of a school affiliated with Al-Mabarrat Association in Khiam.

Machine-gun fire was also reported toward the outskirts of Hadatha. An airstrike hit an area between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, while a large explosion in Al-Mansouri was felt in the surrounding villages.

Separately, the Lebanese Army said it dismantled an Israeli surveillance device equipped with a solar-powered system on the outskirts of Wadi Zibqin, without providing further details.

ضمن إطار متابعة عمليات المسح الهندسي في المناطق الجنوبية في ظل استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، عثرت وحدة عسكرية مختصة على جهاز تجسّس تابع للاحتلال الإسرائيلي، مزود بمنظومة طاقة شمسية، في وادي زبقين – صور وعملت على تفكيكه.تدعو قيادة الجيش المواطنين إلى الابتعاد عن الأجسام… pic.twitter.com/5oRWKurq3x — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) September 28, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry had not announced any casualties from Monday’s incidents at the time of publication. Its Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from March 2 through September 25 stood at 4,386 killed and 12,413 wounded.

On September 9, the Lebanese Army said Israeli forces had committed about 7,700 violations of the framework agreement signed on June 26.

Read more: A weapons-free Srifa: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe