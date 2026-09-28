Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 156,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 156,750 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 156,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,250 dinars and bought it at 156,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 157,000 dinars and buying prices at 156,950 dinars.