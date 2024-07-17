USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Erbil amid Ashura holiday

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar increased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday as trading in Baghdad halted due to the Ashura holiday.

Our correspondent reported that the markets in Baghdad and other governorates closed and ceased trading dollars today in observance of the tenth of Muharram (Ashura).

In Erbil, exchange offices recorded a selling price of 149,350 IQD, with a buying price of 149,250 IQD per $100.

Notably, Shia Muslims in Iraq and around the world observe Ashura with special rituals in memory of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, his brother Abbas, and their companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.