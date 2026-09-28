Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's wrestling delegation arrived in Nagoya on Monday ahead of the wrestling competition at the 20th Asian Games, with two athletes set to compete in Greco-Roman and freestyle events.

The delegation includes Sajjad Ali Makkasar, who will compete in the men's Greco-Roman 60kg category, and Hussein Khudair in the men's freestyle 57kg division, alongside coaches Nadheer Mohammed Ali and Jamal Nasser.

Iraqi delegation head Zaidoun Jawad and his deputy Mahmoud Abbas received the team on arrival.

Makkasar and Khudair completed domestic and overseas training camps supported by the Iraqi National Olympic Committee before traveling to Japan. The pair also recently completed a training camp in Iran ahead of the Games.

Makkasar won silver at the 2025 Asian Championships in Amman and bronze at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Wrestling competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games begins on September 30 and runs through October 3 at Nagoya City Inae Sports Center.