Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Wrestling Federation has selected two wrestlers for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, including Asian medalist Sajjad Ali Mukasr.

Federation Vice-President Mehdi Hassan Ismaeel told Shafaq News that Mukasr will compete in the 60kg Greco-Roman division, while Husein Khudhur Jasim will enter the 57kg freestyle event.

Mukasr, 25, won silver at the 2025 Asian Championships at 55kg and later took bronze at 60kg at the Islamic Solidarity Games. Khudhur, 24, finished fifth at the 2025 Asian Championships and won the 2024 Arab Championship at 57kg.

Ismaeel said Nazir Mohammed Ali had been appointed to lead the Iraqi team. The wrestlers have completed a domestic training camp, with an overseas camp also planned before the Games.

The Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling staged at Nagoya City Inae Sports Center.