Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said 100 fighter jets took part in Operation Yemen Dawn on Monday and that 324 “high-value” targets had been destroyed since the operation began.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition was providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni government forces and air protection over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

التحالف: دمرنا 324 هدفًا عالي القيمة مع انطلاق عملية "فجر اليمن". — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 5, 2026

The operation aims to restore state institutions and retake Sanaa, Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi said.

Meanwhile, Houthi (Ansarallah) military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group carried out two operations against Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais using ballistic missiles and drones, claiming direct hits and fires at the targeted sites. The attacks were in response to 50 Saudi air and missile strikes over the previous 12 hours on Sanaa, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, and Saada, he added.

The Health Ministry in Sanaa said two civilians were killed and seven wounded in Saudi airstrikes on Sanhan and Sawan in Sanaa province. Houthi-affiliated media also reported that two Saudi airstrikes on Bani Hashish district in the province killed one schoolgirl and wounded two others on Monday.