Houthi Group Claims Responsibility for Red Sea Ship Attack En Route to Palestine

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Yemeni-based Houthi group claimed responsibility for targeting a Greek ship flying the Maltese flag in the Red Sea, alleging its destination as "the ports of occupied Palestine."

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Houthis, issued a brief statement confirming a direct hit in a naval targeting operation against the Greek-owned bulk carrier Zografia. "The attack ensued after the ship's crew rejected warning messages, including fiery warnings."

Earlier today, the British maritime security firm Ambrey and the British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the incident's location northwest of Saleef in Yemen.

Two Greek shipping ministry sources told Reuters that the empty Malta-flagged bulk carrier was hit by a missile while heading north through the Red Sea.

One of the Greek sources said that the Greek-owned vessel, the Zografia, was sailing from Vietnam to Israel with 24 crew on board and was empty of cargo when attacked.

"There were no injuries, only material damage," the source added to Reuters.

Earlier, the Iran-aligned Houthi group issues a warning, indicating its intention to broaden the scope of its attacks in the Red Sea.

The group claims these actions are in response to Israel's bombardment of Gaza.