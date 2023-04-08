Ansar Allah (Houthis) announce agreement with Saudi Arabia to stop ongoing war in Yemen

Shafaq News/ The Yemeni group Ansar Allah (Houthis) announced on Saturday that they had reached an understanding with Saudi Arabia to stop the ongoing war in Yemen and bring peace to the country.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the political bureau of Ansar Allah, confirmed the agreement in an interview with the Al-Mayadeen channel.

The understanding includes all files related to the truce and achieving comprehensive and lasting peace.

Ansar Allah indicates it will support any Saudi approach to peace with Yemen or other parties in the "axis of resistance."

The comprehensive solution will be in two stages, with the first stage expected to be before Eid al-Fitr.

Al-Bukhaiti denied the relationship between Ansar Allah and the ongoing consultations in Riyadh between the Yemeni leadership council and Saudi leadership regarding the Yemeni file, stating that Saudi Arabia is a party to the war.

The UAE has also started withdrawing its military forces from Yemen, with Ansar Allah having almost certain information that it intends to keep some Yemeni islands, which Ansar Allah does not accept.

Regarding the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue, Al-Bukhaiti called on all Yemeni political components to accelerate dialogue with Sana'a to reach a Yemeni-Yemeni solution. He also revealed Western pressure, led by the United States, on Saudi Arabia and the UAE to continue the aggression and siege.

Al-Bukhaiti believed that withdrawing the Saudi and Emirati forces and American, French, and British troops "is necessary to achieve a comprehensive peace in Yemen."

The ongoing war in Yemen, which began in 2015, has claimed the lives of 377,000 people, inflicted cumulative losses estimated at $126 billion on the Yemeni economy, and left 80% of the Yemeni people in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

The conflict has had devastating consequences for the Yemeni people, including a humanitarian crisis that has left millions of Yemenis facing severe food and water shortages, displacement, and disease outbreaks.

The conflict has also resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and institutions, including hospitals and schools.