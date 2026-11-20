Shafaq News- Baghdad

The head of the Baghdad Provincial Council’s Integrity Committee (CoI) on Friday called on Iraq’s interior minister to investigate the Rusafa police chief over suspected corruption in the demolition and rebuilding of several police stations.

Haider Mouhan Al-Fayyad said in a statement that he had visited the former site of a police station and found construction underway, with workers laying block foundations. He said he was shown no official approvals, contract award documents or soil test results. He also alleged that the work had bypassed standard technical and administrative procedures for government construction.

Al-Fayyad called for a formal investigation to determine whether the work complied with regulations, establish who was responsible and hold anyone found to have committed wrongdoing accountable.