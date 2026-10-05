Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will immediately target US interests “without limitation” if Washington attacks the country, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi said on Monday.

Quoted by Iranian state media, Abdollahi said Iran would not wait for the outcome of the US congressional elections and will respond to any US action against the country whether it came before or after the vote, and regardless of the result.

US President Donald Trump claimed on Sept. 28 that further US strikes on Iran before the November midterm elections were “possible.” He had also told Axios that he was nearing a decision on whether to resume large-scale attacks against Iran.

Abdollahi further warned Israel that if it launched another war against Iran, “the anger of the Iranian people and Iranian fighters” would dash its hopes and ambitions.

Addressing countries hosting US forces in the region, he described the US military presence as the reason behind regional and economic instability, adding that insecurity would continue as long as that presence remained.