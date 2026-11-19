Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Babil

Iraqi military units assigned to deploy in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) began moving toward the area in northern Babil province on Thursday under orders from Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi, a security source told Shafaq News.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said earlier Thursday that its Operations Command would begin rotating units stationed in Jurf Al-Sakhr on Friday. The PMF did not identify the units involved.

Al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a unified security command in Jurf Al-Sakhr earlier Thursday. Under the redeployment plan, the Iraqi Army, Federal Police and PMF will share security duties, while Energy Police will protect oil pipelines.

The government is reorganizing security in the area following investigations into suspected smuggling of oil and petroleum products. On Wednesday, the commander-in-chief’s office ordered the replacement of the force stationed there and referred investigations into suspected pipeline violations to the judiciary.