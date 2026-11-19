Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have begun arrangements to redeploy forces in Jurf Al-Sakhr, and the measures are permanent rather than temporary, Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of the Public Relations and Government Communication Authority, told Shafaq News on Thursday.

"Carrying out the commander-in-chief's orders is an obligation," Maan said, adding that the area will be overseen by a small command headquarters overseeing security there.

Under a plan approved by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, the army, Federal Police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Energy Police will divide security responsibilities across the area. The Supreme Committee for Security Sector Reform has also ordered the force currently holding the ground to be replaced by one chosen by the commander-in-chief.

Kataib Hezbollah, the armed faction that controls the area, has refused to withdraw but ruled out a confrontation with government forces. The government's deadline for the group to hand over the area expires on Friday evening.

Read more: PMF to rotate Jurf Al-Sakhr units Friday