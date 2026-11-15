Shafaq News- Babil

Explosions heard in Jurf Al-Sakhr in northern Babil province on Sunday were controlled detonations of explosives uncovered by heavy rainfall, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the disposal operation remained under control and security forces had surrounded the area, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, ahead of an 8 p.m. deadline on November 20 for Kataib Hezbollah’s withdrawal.

If the faction fails to withdraw, a Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) force will enter, supported by other security units positioned outside, the source said. Air support could be deployed if the situation escalates.

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki, Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri and Islamic Supreme Council leader Humam Hamoudi were mediating between Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah.

The proposed agreement would provide for the faction’s gradual withdrawal and the deployment of replacement security forces, including Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units.

The standoff follows a government investigation that reported oil smuggling and refining facilities in the area. Al-Zaidi subsequently ordered suspects referred to the judiciary and dismissed nine security and administrative officials in Babil. Kataib Hezbollah has rejected the investigation’s findings.