Shafaq News- Damascus/ Al-Hasakah

Syrian lawmaker Ahmed Murad announced on Sunday that an agreement with the Higher Education Ministry would place Rojava University's colleges under a new administrative body, the Qamishli College Complex, temporarily affiliated with Al-Furat University until a separate Al-Hasakah University is established.

Speaking at a press conference in Al-Hasakah, Murad said that the Higher Education Ministry will also establish criteria for colleges excluded from this year's university admissions process, paving the way for their inclusion in the new institution.

Murad said basic and secondary-school certificates issued under the former Autonomous Administration are being entered into the national admissions system, with Arabic translations required for documents issued in Kurdish. He urged students whose names do not appear in the system to contact the relevant authorities to check for technical errors during the transition.

Regarding Kurdish-language education, Murad said instruction had begun in several Syrian provinces, with the number of classes varying by location.

Schools in Al-Hasakah, Kobani and Afrin provide three hours of Kurdish-language classes a week and an additional one to two hours of activities, he said, noting that history, geography and philosophy materials were being translated into Kurdish, allowing students to study a substantial portion of their subjects in the language.

The university integration process follows an October 29 announcement by Syria's Higher Education Ministry confirming that the Qamishli College Complex would remain affiliated with Al-Furat University until legislation establishes an independent university in Al-Hasakah.

On August 27, Syria's Education Ministry expanded Kurdish-language instruction in areas with significant Kurdish populations to three weekly classes, alongside an activities class, and allowed selected subjects to be taught in Kurdish during a transitional academic year.

The measure implements Presidential Decree No. 13, issued by President Ahmed al-Sharaa on January 16, which recognizes Kurdish as a national language and permits its teaching in public and private schools in areas with significant Kurdish populations.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force