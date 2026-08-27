Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Education Ministry has expanded Kurdish-language instruction in public and private schools in areas with significant Kurdish populations, setting three weekly language classes and allowing some subjects to be taught in Kurdish during a one-year transition period.

Under the ministry’s latest decision, Kurdish will be taught across all school levels as a national language, with its grade counted toward students’ overall results. Schools will also provide one weekly class for related activities.

During the first academic year after the decision takes effect, students will be allowed to study social studies, history, geography and philosophy in either Arabic or Kurdish under approved curricula. The option will apply only during that transitional year.

Read more: Kurdish enters Syrian schools for first time

The National Center for Curriculum Development was tasked with preparing Kurdish-language curricula for all educational stages and translating activity materials in line with the national curriculum framework.

The ministry said teachers could be recruited from within or outside the existing education workforce. Candidates should hold university degrees or teacher-training qualifications and be proficient in Kurdish, although secondary-school graduates may be hired when necessary.

Applicants will have to pass written and oral Kurdish-language tests administered by education authorities in coordination with the curriculum center.

The measure implements Presidential Decree No. 13, issued by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, which recognizes Kurdish as a national language and permits its teaching in public and private schools in areas where Kurds make up a significant share of the population. The decree also recognizes Syrian Kurds as an integral part of the Syrian people and guarantees cultural and linguistic rights.