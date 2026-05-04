Syria to introduce Kurdish curricula in Latin script

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Ministry of Education launched work on Kurdish-language curricula using the Latin alphabet for all school levels, with completion expected within six months, a Syrian official said on Monday.

The move follows Decree No. 13 of 2026, which recognizes Kurds as an integral component of Syrian society and links their cultural and linguistic identity to the national framework.

Director of the National Center for Curriculum Development, Ismat Ramadan, told state-run Syrian News Channel that the center had opened applications for Kurdish-language specialists, selecting candidates based on academic qualifications, language proficiency, and prior experience in curriculum design.

Ramadan noted that work on the curricula builds on earlier efforts to establish educational standards for teaching Kurdish, developed in cooperation with language experts. The center is set to begin drafting textbooks within a week, aiming to finalize the curricula before the next academic year.

On adopting the Latin alphabet, he cited its widespread use among Kurdish speakers in Syria, particularly those who use the Kurmanji dialect (Northern Kurdish), and the availability of existing academic materials in this format.

According to Ramadan, Kurdish-language instruction will not be limited to specific regions but will depend on sufficient student numbers within schools or classes. “The ministry is working to unify curricula across Syria, including the integration of Kurdish into the national system, with the aim of adopting standardized programs that reflect the country’s cultural and linguistic diversity.”

On March 5, the center announced the opening of applications to contribute to Kurdish-language curriculum development, as part of ministry directives issued on January 26 to complete the process before the upcoming school year.