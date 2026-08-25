Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria will introduce Kurdish as an optional school subject for the first time starting in the 2026-2027 academic year, with two classes per week, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday, citing the Education Ministry.

The measure follows Decree No. 13, issued by transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Jan. 16, 2026, which recognizes Kurdish as a national language and Kurdish citizens as an “essential and integral part” of the Syrian people, with their cultural and linguistic identity forming part of the country’s “diverse and unified national identity.” It also permits Kurdish to be taught as an elective or educational cultural activity in public and private schools in areas with significant Kurdish populations.

Under the ministry’s plan, Kurdish will be taught across all grades, with students’ marks included in their overall scores but not affecting whether they pass or fail.

The National Center for Curriculum Development will prepare curricula for all educational levels within six months, with approval and printing due before the start of the academic year. Education authorities will also recruit teachers from within or outside the existing workforce, require applicants to pass written and oral Kurdish proficiency tests, and provide training for those selected.

Read more: School closures disrupt Kurdish-language education in Syria