Syria’s Al-Sharaa meets SDF’s Abdi
2026-08-25T13:16:44+00:00
Shafaq News- Damascus
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met Tuesday in Damascus with Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.
Citing a source familiar with the meeting, a Shafaq News correspondent reported that the talks focused on regional developments and several issues of mutual concern.
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