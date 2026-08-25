Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met Tuesday in Damascus with Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

Citing a source familiar with the meeting, a Shafaq News correspondent reported that the talks focused on regional developments and several issues of mutual concern.

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