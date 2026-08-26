Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Jan. 29 integration agreement will bring Kurdish-led forces into the army and internal security services and transfer oil fields and border crossings in the northeast to state control, Mustafa Abdi, a member of the presidential team overseeing the process, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Abdi said institutions run by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) would also be absorbed into Syrian state structures. He said the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) would join the Interior Ministry rather than the Defense Ministry, and serve within internal security and counterterrorism structures.

He noted that Kurdish would be taught in schools under a defined mechanism and number of weekly lessons, citing Presidential Decree No. 13 on Kurdish rights.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force

Several former Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commanders had already received positions in state institutions, he added, while former SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and senior Kurdish political figure Ilham Ahmed were also expected to take official roles.

Earlier, a source familiar with the talks told Shafaq News that Mazloum Abdi was expected to become a presidential adviser, while Ilham Ahmed was expected to join the People’s Assembly, potentially in a role related to foreign affairs or constitutional issues.

The source said the understandings also include deploying former SDF units along parts of Syria’s borders, severing organizational links between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish forces, and a possible visit by Mazloum Abdi and Ahmed to Turkiye to meet jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.