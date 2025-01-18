Turkiye launches airstrikes in northern Syria

Shafaq News/ Heavy Turkish airstrikes targeted the countryside of Ain Al-Arab in northern Syria, Kurdish media reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said, “Turkish fighter jets executed two airstrikes on the surrounding areas of Tishreen Dam in Manbij countryside in eastern Aleppo and a third airstrike on Al-Tinah village in Ain Al-Arab, Kobani.”

Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they launched an attack on positions held by Turkish-backed factions along the in Manbij countryside, “following Turkish artillery fire which targeted two villages in Ain Al-Arab.”

No casualties have been reported so far in the attacks.

For its part, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense stated in a post on X that Turkish army neutralized 17 PKK/YPG members in the Operation Peace Spring areas of northern Syria, as well as 4 PKK militant in the Gara and Operation Claw-Lock areas in northern Iraq.

In another statement the ministry revealed the discovery of a cave used by the PKK containing a large number of weapons, ammunition, and supplies, all of which were rendered unusable.